KHADC takes cautious stand on Iewduh reopening

SHILLONG: In a bid to reopen more stalls in Iewduh, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has made a formal recommendation to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner for permitting resumption of trade in the vegetables and meat markets.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Executive Member in charge of Market Grace Mary Kharpuri said traders have requested for reopening stalls in the vegetables block and meat block but the approval from the DC was still pending.

In view of the surging COVID cases in the state, she however emphasised on going slow in total reopening of the prime market place of the state at this stage.

Kharpuri said that to throw open Iewduh randomly and haphazardly would land the state in peril as Iewduh served the needs of people not only from Shillong but other parts of the state as well.

“Situation does not look appealing at all and we have to be very cautious. Various protocols to be followed by the people is there and it should be strictly adhered to, she said.

During the initial stages of reopening Iewduh, she said that there were recommendations for reopening of 1245 shops and later there was a request to open shops three times in one week.

She further informed that 623 shops are allowed to be opened in a day.

She said, “In Iewduh, there are many people who come from all over the Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts. We have to be strict in Iewduh.”

There have been requests for opening the vegetables block but the KHADC is not keen to reopen the block considering the danger that lies in throwing the market open during such vulnerable times.

The EM said that there has to be better coordination of the District Council with the state government and vice versa to ensure that people’s safety remained a priority during the pandemic.

The odd-even system has been maintained in the market.