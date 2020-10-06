Pressure groups want govt to set deadline for entry-exit point

SHILLONG: A conglomeration of four pressure groups spearheading the demand for entry-exit points in the state, have asked the state government to come up with a specific timeline for completion of the project involving construction of a pre-fabricated structure at the proposed entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi even though Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has assured to commission the same within two months.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) general secretary, Sadon Blah said the organisations were surprised at the assurance of the state government to come up with a pre-fabricated structure without being specific about the 60-day deadline.

Blah was speaking on behalf of the four groups — Khasi Students’ Union, HNYF, Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) and Ri Bhoi Youth Front (RBYF).

“What really surprised us is the statement of the government that the pre-fabricated entry-exit check point will materialise in two months. We want the government to be specific with the deadline as our understanding is that the 60-day countdown began on October 2 when the chief minister gave his commitment”, he said.

Blah also wanted the government to come out clean on the progress of the entry-exit point in Garo Hills. He asserted that the NGOs have not seen any sign of entry-exit point in Garo Hills which is a prime route for influx in the state.