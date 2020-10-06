NEHU instructions on end-semester exams

SHILLONG: With just about two days left for the commencement of the final semester examinations of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the University has issued a slew of instructions for the examinees to make the online-cum-offline UG/PG exams a successful outcome.

The NHEU, in a statement on Monday, said that the UG students are required to log on to the University website www.nehu.a c.in for regular updates on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), while also informing them that the website has on display the manual for online examination in both video and text document format to support the students in understanding the process involved.

The University informed that the students can either upload their answers after taking a photo (jpeg format) or make a PDF file out of it, as per convenience.

It has also setup a helpline support for assistance to the students which they can access via email or telephone. For helpline assistance, the students have been requested to mail their queries to helpdeskexam @nehu.ac.in or call the contact numbers 2721212, 2721213, 2721215, 2721221 or 2721223.

The mailed queries must clearly mention ‘Name’, ‘Roll number’, ‘Subject appearing’, ‘Paper number’, ‘College Name’ and the nature of the problem faced, the statement said.

All final semester exams will be held between October 7 and 16.