Has COVID breached the first line of defence?

SHILLONG/MAWKYRWAT: With record spikes in COVID-19 cases becoming the new normal in the state now, the frontline workers, who have been the bulwark against the dreaded virus, are becoming vulnerable. Has the wall, which once stood tall between the general public and the COVID-19, been breached?

Of late, several health workers and police personnel in the state have been reportedly infected with the virus. Since October 1, over 150 frontliners including doctors, health workers, police personnel and home guards have tested positive, according to the data provided by the DHS (MI).

However, the vulnerability of the frontline workers to the virus has been overshadowed by miscellaneous positive cases and deaths among general public.

On Monday, reports of a Mawkyrwat CHC-based nurse and an official from Umiam Police Station testing positive came to the light.

COVID-19 cases at places, which cater to the everyday needs of general public, have indeed been made light of, especially at a time when frontliners are spearheading the fight against the global menace.

A police statement on Monday said that one of the officials of Umiam Police Station tested positive for the virus, thereby leading to the outpost’s abrupt closure.

It said the officials have been placed under medical observation whilst the outpost has been disinfected.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the locals residing within the jurisdiction of the closed outpost to approach Umroi Police Investigation Centre for any query or work.

In South West Khasi Hills, a staff nurse from the Mawkyrwat Community Health Centre (CHC) was found COVID positive during a random test.

According to a statement, following the report, people, who visited the CHC from September 24 to October 2, have been directed to undergo home quarantine.

The District Surveillance Officer (DSO), Dr W Nary, said the nurse was infected by a person admitted in the CHC. The DSO said that the CHC has been disinfected and random testing of the staff has been carried out.