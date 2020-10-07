50 Crore for roads and 13 Crore for Tura urban beautification sanctioned

TURA: As the monsoon season completes its annual cycle and retreats providing ample opportunity for road and other constructions to kick-start, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has paid a weeklong visit to Garo Hills to review projects being taken up for implementation and also announced a slew of schemes.

The chief minister took part in a series of review meetings at Tura circuit house, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to find out the progress of the projects designated for Tura town.

In the meeting held with senior PWD officials the Chief Minister reviewed key road connectivity projects to be taken up in and around Tura town.

With the finalization of a list of roads to be taken up prepared by the PWD, the chief minister informed that an amount of Rs 50 cores has been sanctioned solely for road construction.

The Tura Urban Beautification Scheme under the Smart Tura Town, one of the pet projects of the chief minister, was also reviewed on Wednesday.

According to the chief minister, the development and beautification of several key junctions and landmarks around Tura will be taken up under the project for which an amount of Rs. 13 crores has been sanctioned.

Later in the day the Chief Minister also visited the proposed site for a new auditorium that will be the centre for future events and programmes for the people of Tura. He also paid a visit to the existing District Auditorium and Library complex at Ringrey and discussed with officials on the immediate measures to be taken up to improve and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

On the sports front, Conrad Sangma inspected one of the oldest fields- the Chandmari playground belonging to Government Boys Higher Secondary School and reviewed the progress of work to turn the venue into a sophisticated ‘Mini Practice Ground’ which will equip the existing field with artificial turf upgraded facilities.