Meghalaya COVID update: 2411 active cases; 60 deaths

SHILLONG: With detection of 128 new COVID19 positive cases, recovery of 88 more persons, the number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya went up to 2411. The state has reported 60 deaths so far.

Out of the newly detected cases 72 are in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district, 33 in Ri Bhoi district, 11 in West Garo Hills (WGH), 4 in East Garo Hills (EGH), 3 in South Garo Hills (SGH), 2 in West Jaintia Hills (WJH), 2 in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) and one in North Garo Hills(NGH).

Amongst the active cases 1693 are in EKH, 319 in Ri Bhoi District, 199 in WGH, 11 in WKH, 17 in SWKH, 42 in WJH, 39 in EJH, 41 in SWGH, 13 in SGH, 19 in EGH, 18 in NGH.