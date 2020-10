GUWAHATI: Seven more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Wednesday taking the state-wide death toll up to 785 while 1307 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 33346 tests conducted during the day.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.92 per cent. Out of the new cases 317 are in Kamrup Metro, 135 in Jorhat and 119n Dibrugarh district.