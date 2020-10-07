KSU objects to idol immersion in water bodies

SHILLONG: The Environment and Cultural Cell of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has expressed concern on immersion of idols in rivers and water bodies in the city, asserting that it would damage the water sources and also the health of the people.

Seeking an end to the practice, the Union has written petitions to the Minister of Forest and Environment, Lahkmen Rymbui and the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo.

The KSU pointed out that they had witnessed the damages done to water bodies at Sanmer and Umkaliar, among other places which would, over time, affect the environment and the health of the people.

The DC asserted that she would hold meetings with the Central Puja Committee (CPC) and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to discuss the matter.

The KSU also alleged that the state government machinery was not cautious enough to ensure that the guidelines of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board were being followed.

It asked the MSPCB and the district administration to take up the matter in earnest keeping in mind the health of the people and the environmental concerns.