Meghalaya, other NE states move to protect clouded leopard

Shillong: Meghalaya and two other Northeastern states — Tripura and Mizoram — are taking steps to protect the endangered clouded leopard, which was listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In India, clouded leopards are restricted to the Northeast region — the eastern Himalayas, the Assam valley, and the hills south of the Brahmaputra.

According to an official document, Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve holds the distinction of housing the highest number of clouded leopards in Southeast Asia.

“The state animal of Meghalaya, the Clouded Leopard, a beautiful spotted cat, is a majestic sight to watch. Sadly, it has been declared vulnerable by the IUCN. Let us work towards preserving such rare species,” Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted on the occasion of the ongoing wildlife week.

Meghalaya wildlife officials said that they have taken steps to protect the habitats of the Clouded Leopard and their captive breeding.

The officials said that the Indian Olympic Association is considering holding the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2023 and the Meghalaya state animal ‘Clouded Leopard’ has been chosen as the mascot for the National Games. (IANS)