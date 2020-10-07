Rains trigger major landslides on NH-62

TURA: Incessant rains which continued all throughout the whole of Tuesday night has caused major landslides and erosions all along NH-62 in South Garo Hills badly affecting vehicular movement on Wednesday.

According to an official of the PWD (Roads), seven major landslides have occurred on the stretch of road from Dumnikura to Baghamara at kilometres 143, 146, 149, 166, 168, 169 and 174. In addition to the landslides, side erosions have also taken place due to the heavy downpour at many different portions of the road narrowing the road and restricting heavy vehicles from plying through.

After the Dumnikura wooden bridge was recently washed away in floods, a temporary bamboo subway was recently constructed to allow light vehicles to cross over. However, the temporary structure has also been washed away during Tuesday night’s deluge.

Executive Engineer of PWD Roads, A B Sangma informed that the department was in the process of clearing the debris from the landslides and was hopeful that the road would be cleared by Wednesday evening.

“At present, three earth movers (JCBs) are engaged in clearing the debris from the landslides and we are hopeful of clearing the road by Wednesday itself. However, our main concern is that the temporary subway at the Dumnikura bridge site has also been washed away,” Sangma said, adding that the reconstruction of the subway would take time and the same would continue to affect vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the Baghmara-Rongara-Moheshkola road has also been affected by Tuesday night’s downpour with three major landslides occurring at different sections of the road. However, local sources informed that authorities have already begun clearing the debris since Wednesday morning.