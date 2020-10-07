Assam cops arrest 5; seize 2 Meghalaya coal trucks

GUWAHATI: In another instance of coal from Meghalaya being clandestinely ferried and sold to other states, five persons in connection with illegal transportation of the mineral were arrested and two coal-laden trucks intercepted and seized, Assam police sources here confirmed on Wednesday.

Basistha police station officer in-charge, Partha Pratim Gogoi informed The Shillong Times here that the arrests were made on Tuesday and that the five were being interrogated.

Among those arrested include Sudipta Pal, 34, who hails from Baksa district in lower Assam while four others, Myntoimi Kyndait, 27, of Khliehriat; Dehum Tariang, 27, of Raliang; Heime Surting, 20, of Umlang and Salches Phawa, 19 of Latumbai.

Two among the four are drivers of the trucks while two are handymen.

The coal-laden trucks, bearing registration number ML 11-4188 and ML 04 C 5395, were seized for failure to produce legal documents.

According to reports in a section of the media here, 150 trucks had entered Assam on Monday night while as many as 650 trucks had entered the state on Tuesday night.

A case (number 1307/2020) under Sections 120(B)/379/406/420 of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered in connection with the incident.

Asked whether the arrested persons have revealed any details or informed at whose behest the activity was carried out, Gogoi said, “So far they have not revealed anything but we are investigating the case.”

The issue pertaining to illegal transportation of coal continues to haunt the ruling MDA government in Meghalaya with credible reports of trucks transporting illegal coal without being intercepted by police.

While incumbent home minister Lahkmen Rymbui has been trying to streamline the functioning of the department, nothing has changed much with the mineral being illegally ferried out of the state in violation of the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on such transportation.

Rymbui was entrusted with the home portfolio in controversial circumstances when his predecessor James Sangma’s name figured in smuggling of coal – a lucrative trade for the coal-rich state.

Meanwhile, the CBI is currently carrying out an investigation in Barak Valley about an organised racket selling Meghalaya coal to Bangladesh via Karimganj in Assam.