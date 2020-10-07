Sunny Deol on brother Bobby’s 25 yrs in B’wood: He has grown up

Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood and his elder brother, action star Sunny Deol, fondly recalls seeing him grow up in the film industry over the years.

Sunny, who was already at the peak of superstardom in 1995 when Bobby took his Bollywood bow with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Barsaat”, has been a steady voice of reason and guidance for his younger brother, in an industry where pitfalls and failure are as commonplace as glamour and fame.

“I always told him to be disciplined, get up early, be active and do workouts. Bob at that age was more into parties and stuff. I would discourage him from all that.

He has grown up. Earlier, he used to be with me on shoot at times, my dad’s shoot also.

He had groomed himself,” Sunny told IANS.

Bobby has had his share That’s why his second innings has taken off. He knows how to tackle things right now,” Sunny added.

Bobby’s hits over the years include Gupt, Soldier, Baadal, Bichhoo and Humraaz. (IANS)