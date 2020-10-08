128 new cases

SHILLONG: 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

72 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 33 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in West Garo Hills, 4 in East Garo Hills, 3 in South Garo Hills, 2 each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills and 1 in North Garo Hills.

88 people also recovered on the day. The state now has 2411 active cases while the total recovery has gone up to 4694. No death was reported on Wednesday.