‘Govt bound by guidelines to test people at border’

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has asserted that they are bound by the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct antigen tests at the entry gates for people returning to the state.

“Since the authorities say that antigen tests have to be in place to shorten the process of detection of cases, we are bound to follow the guidelines,” Tynsong said on Wednesday, a day after NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr P Bhattacharya termed the tests at the entry gate as “wastage of resources”.

The deputy chief minister also informed that the government has taken note of reports that private hospitals in the state were referring all COVID-19 cases to NEIGRIHMS which is overloaded with patients.

Tynsong said that if required, the government would hold a review meeting with the private hospitals to make sure that they also contribute to the fight against COVID-19 and not shirk their responsibility.