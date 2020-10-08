Border talks with Assam take back seat

SHILLONG: The chief ministerial-level discussions with Assam to resolve the decades-old interstate boundary dispute seem to be taking the back seat for now, with the state government blaming the prevailing COVID-19 situation for the talks getting stalled.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had sought an appointment with his Assam counterpart but because of the COVID-19 situation, the talks have not taken place as yet.

Enquired when the talks are likely to be held, Tynsong replied, “We got stuck and till today we cannot say anything.”

He said that the chief minister had also written to his counterpart in Assam for holding talks. “But now the focus of any government is to fight COVID-19 as it is more important,” he added.

However, while the discussions on the dispute are pending, the state leaders have been frequently visiting New Delhi for meetings with central leaders on various issues, be it the launch of the piggery mission or seeking aid.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with other leaders had also visited Manipur on numerous occasions to resolve party issues. Recently, Sangma held a meeting with NPP leaders from Manipur in Guwahati.