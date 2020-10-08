Tourist spots to reopen from Oct 16

SHILLONG: The state government has permitted all tourist spots/places in the state to reopen for locals from October 16.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary MS Rao said that the permission is subject to compliance with the SoP issued by the Tourism department, dated August 31, 2020 and strict adherence to the social distancing protocols issued by the Health & Family Welfare department.

The respective deputy commissioner shall ensure strict compliance to protocols through periodic inspections and regulate the schedule and timing depending on the local situation.