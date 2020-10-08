Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Containment orders

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
containment zone

Fresh zone
q House of Subrata Das, tenant of Biswajit Dutta, Nirala Compound, Lower Lachumiere opposite PCI
q House of HB Diengdoh, Lawsohtun, Block-6
q House of Jokstar Marbaniang, Wahingdoh Block-3
q House of Deepak Sinha at Lower Mawprem
q House of Haripad Sukla Baydya at Lower Mawprem
q House of Bidhan Malakar at Lower Mawprem
q House of Bijoy Devnath at Lower Mawprem
q House of Ganga Ram Jat at Lower Mawprem
q House of Champa Dhar at Lower Mawprem
q House of Pradeep Ghosh at Lower Mawprem
q House of Maloy Dhar at Lower Mawprem
q House of Ionglang Passah at Lower Mawprem
q House of Eminiancy Lyngdoh at Lower Mawprem
q House of Dr RE Donn at Lower Mawprem
q House and compound of Prop Nongkhlaw at Lumsohphoh Neng, Upper Lumparing,
q First and second floors of the building of Dr AK Das, near Hope Clinic at Pine Mount Ridge, Laban
q Top floor of the house of Pradip Paul, near Oxygen Godown at Rilbong
q House of Iba Shadap at Nongkhyriem Block-2
q House of Philinda Khongsit at Nongkhyriem Block-2
q Emilda Khongsit at Nongkhyriem Block-2
q Compound of Wanbet Rapsang at Mawlai Nonglum
q House of Renelin Dkhar, Opposite Income Tax Transit Office at Upper Lachumiere
q House of Anita Pariat at Qualapatty

Order lifted
q Qtr No-P11/3B, GPO Quarters, CPO Compound,
q House of Nijabul Hussein, Qutub Manzil, Keating Road
q House of Arun Kariwal, Flat W-303, Ferndale Apartments
q Outhouse of Brigthwell Bungalow Quarter No – 4 opposite Lady Hydari Park,
q House of J Myrthong, Laban Masjid Road, opposite Elswer School, Laban
q House of (L) D Wahlang, Howell Road, Laban
q Top floor of the house of Isabella Dhar, Hattak Colony, Oxford Hill, near Angel Guest House
q Shop (Deka Store)
q Residence of Vinod Deka at Cleve Colony
q House of Ashok Dutta (tenant) in the compound of Victoria Marbaniang at Laban, Masjid Road

