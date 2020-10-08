Containment orders

Fresh zone

q House of Subrata Das, tenant of Biswajit Dutta, Nirala Compound, Lower Lachumiere opposite PCI

q House of HB Diengdoh, Lawsohtun, Block-6

q House of Jokstar Marbaniang, Wahingdoh Block-3

q House of Deepak Sinha at Lower Mawprem

q House of Haripad Sukla Baydya at Lower Mawprem

q House of Bidhan Malakar at Lower Mawprem

q House of Bijoy Devnath at Lower Mawprem

q House of Ganga Ram Jat at Lower Mawprem

q House of Champa Dhar at Lower Mawprem

q House of Pradeep Ghosh at Lower Mawprem

q House of Maloy Dhar at Lower Mawprem

q House of Ionglang Passah at Lower Mawprem

q House of Eminiancy Lyngdoh at Lower Mawprem

q House of Dr RE Donn at Lower Mawprem

q House and compound of Prop Nongkhlaw at Lumsohphoh Neng, Upper Lumparing,

q First and second floors of the building of Dr AK Das, near Hope Clinic at Pine Mount Ridge, Laban

q Top floor of the house of Pradip Paul, near Oxygen Godown at Rilbong

q House of Iba Shadap at Nongkhyriem Block-2

q House of Philinda Khongsit at Nongkhyriem Block-2

q Emilda Khongsit at Nongkhyriem Block-2

q Compound of Wanbet Rapsang at Mawlai Nonglum

q House of Renelin Dkhar, Opposite Income Tax Transit Office at Upper Lachumiere

q House of Anita Pariat at Qualapatty

Order lifted

q Qtr No-P11/3B, GPO Quarters, CPO Compound,

q House of Nijabul Hussein, Qutub Manzil, Keating Road

q House of Arun Kariwal, Flat W-303, Ferndale Apartments

q Outhouse of Brigthwell Bungalow Quarter No – 4 opposite Lady Hydari Park,

q House of J Myrthong, Laban Masjid Road, opposite Elswer School, Laban

q House of (L) D Wahlang, Howell Road, Laban

q Top floor of the house of Isabella Dhar, Hattak Colony, Oxford Hill, near Angel Guest House

q Shop (Deka Store)

q Residence of Vinod Deka at Cleve Colony

q House of Ashok Dutta (tenant) in the compound of Victoria Marbaniang at Laban, Masjid Road