News Capsule

Ex gratia

The Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills has informed that the state government has released Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the two persons, who died at Nongstoin due to rain-related incident on September 25. The ex gratia was made as per the rate prescribed by the Revenue & Disaster Management department, a statement issued here said.

Campaign

The District Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign will be launched at the KJP Assembly Conference Hall, IGP Central Ward, Shillong, on Friday at 2 pm.

Webinar

The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority will organise a webinar on World Mental Health Day in its conference room on Friday from 11 am.

Foundation stone

Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board Lambor Malngiang will lay the foundation stone of LPL Road at Liewlong Pomlakrai on October 12.