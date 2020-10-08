Legal Awareness Programme held in Resubelpara  

TURA: The District Legal Services Authority(DSLA) organized an Awareness camp on Legal Care and Support Centre at Dekachang L P School, Resubelpara today.

Advocate Rani K Marak, highlighted on free legal services available to the poor and needy who cannot afford the services of a lawyer for conducting their case or legal proceeding in any court of law up to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. She also said about the types of cases where free legal aid can be provided which includes civil and criminal cases, property matters, cases relating to violation of Fundamental Rights, matrimonial and family disputes.

Speaking on the sideline, Shri M D Arengh, District Social Welfare Officer, Resubelpara, spoke at length about the various schemes available under ICDS. Mentioning on social welfare projects, he encouraged the gathering to come and avail the opportunity given by the government through his department. Questions were also raised by the participants during the last part of the programme regarding Anganwadi centres, creche and other problems being faced by the people.

People from different localities participated in the programme.