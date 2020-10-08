Committee on PAC reviews schemes in WGH

TURA: The Sub-Committee on Public Accounts Committee (Garo Hills Sector), Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday held a District Level Review Meeting with the officials of different departments of West Garo Hills District at the Circuit House in Tura.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Committee, Zenith M Sangma, along with other Members of the Committee including MLAs, George B Lyngdoh, Rakkam A Sangma, and Lazarus Sangma reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes and projects in the district.

Chief Engineer, MePDCL, Tura M K Chetry informed the committee about the NEC Scheme, Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Saubhagya, NERPSIP and Ganol Power projects being implemented in West Garo Hills district. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Engineer, West Garo Hills Gromyko K Marak briefed the gathering about the status of the ongoing projects in the district and informed that most of the works have been pending due to Covid-19 pandemic, incessant rainfall and unavailability of labourers since the region depends on migrant labourers while at the same time assuring that work would begin once the rains subsides.

Sharing his observation, the Chairman, Zenith M Sangma advised the PWD Officials to do away with few remaining Semi-permanent bridges in the region and replace them with permanent bridge so as to provide improved and sustainable transportation facilities to the people of the region.

George B Lyngdoh, another Member of the Committee suggested that the officials of the PWD Department should propose for a Soil Testing Laboratory in the district in order to make the process of soil testing easier and to prepare DPR in a proper manner and also to include proper drainage system in order to reduce the damage of roads caused mainly during rainy season.

Earlier on Wednesday, the committee also visited South West Garo Hills and also reviewed the schemes and projects.