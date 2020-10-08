Meghalaya Nuggets

Review meeting discusses govt schemes in SWGH

Ampati: Chairman, Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Zenith Sangma, along with other MLAs on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing government schemes implemented in South West Garo Hills. During the day-long district-level review meeting, the district officers from various line departments apprised the members of the issues being faced with regard to the ongoing projects and implemented schemes. Assuring that proactive measures will be taken, the committee suggested that the report be submitted within one month. With regard to the issues faced by the PWD, the Committee has asked the department to submit the report of the damages caused to the roads due to plying of overloaded trucks plying in the district. Meanwhile, Sangma has advised the Agriculture department to intervene into the supply mechanism of seeds to farmers as indigenous crops are endangered. He further exhorted the department to encourage farmers to grow indigenous rice.

Plaint over poor bridge construction

NONGPOH: A social activist from Ri Bhoi, on Wednesday, filed a complaint with Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, alleging that the bridge at Dwarksuid under Shillong Bypass was poorly constructed. In a letter to the DC, the activist, Kronding Nongbsap, said that there were visible cracks on the beams of the bridge while alleging the use of substandard construction materials. “This is very serious as it (bridge) might collapse anytime and cause fatal injuries to the commuters,” the letter read. He also complained that there were no signboards on the bridge that specified the weight that it could carry. In this regard, the activist has urged the district administration to conduct an inspection at the earliest.