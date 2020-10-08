Union minister tests positive

New Delhi: A day after holding a press conference with the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister by his side, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been detected with COVID-19.

In a short tweet, Joshi informed, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic. As per doctor’s advice I am in home quarantine.”

Just a day back he was at a public event in Karnataka’s Belgaum district as part of the Centre’s outreach on the recent farm Bills, along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi.

Now with Joshi having tested COVID positive, the Karnataka Deputy CM and the Rajya Sabha member who were present become his recent contacts. (IANS)