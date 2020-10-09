Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

India successfully testfires Rudram missile

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India today successfully testfired the ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast. The Missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

‘Rudram’ is the country’s first indigenous Anti-Radiation missile for Indian Air Force (IAF) that has been developed by DRDO. The missile is integrated on Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft as launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

