Conrad inaugurates new school building at Bajengdoba

The new school building that was inaugurated by Conrad Sangma on Friday. Photo: twitter.com

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday Inaugurated the new school building of Bajengdoba Higher Secondary School in North Garo Hills District.

The school building has been funded through the Supporting Human Capital Development Project supported by Asian Development Bank.

“I am certain that the school will provide enabling atmosphere for innovative learning for our students,” tweeted Conrad Sangma.

