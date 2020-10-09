Meghalaya COVID update: 127 new cases, 71 new recoveries, 2424 active cases

SHILLONG: In the wake of detection of 127 new COVID19 positive cases, recovery of 71 more persons and death of one more person, the number of active COVID positive cases in Meghalaya now stands at 2424 while the state has reported 61 deaths so far including one more death reported on Friday.

Out of the active cases 1279 are in East Khasi Hills, 6 in West Khasi Hills, 23 in South West Khasi Hills, 297 in Ri Bhoi district, 44 in West Jaintia Hills, 38 in East Jaintia Hills, 174 in West Garo Hills, 39 in South West Garo Hills, 31 in South Garo Hills and 18 in East Garo Hills district.