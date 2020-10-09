Smuggled drugs worth crores seized in Assam; 2 held

GUWAHATI: As part of the crackdown against illicit trafficking of drugs, Assam Police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized one kilogram of heroin and one kilogram of brown sugar from them at Dillai Tiniali in Karbi Anglong on Friday morning, police sources informed.

The sources said a 12-wheeler truck, bearing registration number, AS 01 LC 3613, was intercepted at Dillai Tinali around 8am and after a thorough search of the vehicle, three plastic packets containing the drugs were recovered inside the driver’s cabin of the vehicle.

According to sources, the market value of the recovered items is estimated to be around Rs 9 to 10 crore (Rs 7 crore for 1 kg heroin and Rs 2 crore for 1 kg brown sugar).

The arrested persons have been identified as Nur Islam (41), hailing from Khetri Gaon under Imphal East police station in Manipur and Abdul Aziz (22), from Krishnai Gaon in Goalpara

“The drugs were seized and sealed on the spot under the physical supervision of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bokajan, officer-in-charge (OC) Dillai police station and circle inspector, Barpathar,” a statement from Assam Police, said.

Police sources said that the Guwahati-bound truck was coming from Manipur when it was asked to stop at the checkpoint set up at Dillai Tiniali.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dillai police station.

The Assam Police has launched a massive drive against illicit trafficking of drugs since June, 2020, with as many as 200 cases reported till August 30, 2020.

Last month, police seized brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons.