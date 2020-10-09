Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

RTGS to be available 24X7 from December: RBI Governor

By Agencies
RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das. PTI photo
MUMBAI: In a business friendly move, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), used for large value transactions, will be made available round-the-clock from December.
In December 2019, the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system was made available on a 24x7x365 basis.Currently, RTGS is available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that to support the ongoing efforts aimed at global integration of Indian financial markets, facilitate India’s efforts to develop international financial centres and to provide wider payment flexibility to domestic corporate and institutions, it has been decided to make RTGS available round-the-clock on all days.

“With this, India will be one of the very few countries globally with a 24x7x365 large value real time payment system,” he said after the the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The round-the-clock RTGS facility will be made effective from December 2020.

PTI
