Uday Shankar to step down as Star, Disney India chairman

Uday Shankar, who played a big role and took major risks in a bid to redefine the Indian entertainment landscape and sports telecast ecosystem, will step down as president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star and Disney India, to pursue an entrepreneurial career.

Shankar will step down from his positions effective December 31 this year. The news was announced by Rebecca Campbell, chairman of the brand’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment.

Since February 2019, Shankar has served as president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India. Previously, he was president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman and CEO of Star India.

Under Shankar’s guidance, Star has launched multiple domestic sports leagues like those in kabaddi and football, and took forward the agenda to create a multi-sports culture for television viewers. He also consolidated Star’s sports broadcasting operations through 21st Century Fox’s acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN. (IANS)