Jurassic World: Dominion suspends production after +ve COVID tests

Production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for the coronavirus.

The development came one day after Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment pushed the release of the movie back by a year to June 10, 2022, because of uncertainties surrounding the theatrical calendar due to the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Universal spokesperson said owing to the “small amount of positive tests for COVID-19”, the filming has been temporarily paused.

“Late last night, we were informed that the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. (PTI)