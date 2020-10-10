Govt to spend Rs 500 cr to upgrade primary schools

TURA: Stressing on the importance of a strong foundation at the primary level, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced that his government has set aside a sum of five hundred crore rupees which will be utilised solely for the renovation and restoration of primary school buildings and infrastructure across the state.

“We will try and ensure every school gets benefit from this project and priority will be in restoration of the most neglected lower primary schools in the state,” announced the chief minister during the inauguration of the Bajengdoba Higher Secondary School building in North Garo Hills on Friday.

According to the chief minister, besides repair of the school buildings, the funds will be used to provide electricity and drinking water to the schools.

Rs 4000 crore for

water connection

The chief minister informed that under the Jal Shakti Mission the central government has allotted to Meghalaya a sum of Rs 4000 crore.

“We will provide tap drinking water connection to 6,80,000 households all across the state. This will include both in the villages and the towns as well,” Sangma said.

Ganol Project to be operational by 2022

The chief minister expresses confidence that Garo Hills, particularly Tura, will benefit once the Ganol Hydel project is completed. “Out of the Rs 220 crore sanctioned we have released Rs 50 crore so that the contractor begins the work from next month. We expect it to be made operational by September 2022 and it will cover 72 per cent of the region’s power needs,” informed the chief minister.