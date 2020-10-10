Pak, US have no actual extradition treaty: SC

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has observed that the country had no actual extradition treaty with the US.

The observation was made on Thursday while a three-member bench was hearing a petition filed by Talha Haroon, an American national accused of planning a bomb attack in New York, challenging his extradition to the US, reports The Express Tribune.

An additional attorney general told the court that there was an extradition treaty between Pakistan and the US, adding that Washington had extradited two suspects, Farid Tawakal and Farooq Tawakal, to Islamabad in 2008.

Meanwhile, an official from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Pakistan had adopted a bilateral agreement signed between the US and the UK in 1932.

The bench ordered Foreign Office officials to appear before the court at the next hearing properly prepared for the case. (IANS)