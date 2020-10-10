Parl panel on IT to take up TRP issue: Sources

New Delhi: Amid reports of manipulations in Television Rating Points (TRP) by some channels, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has decided to take up the issue, sources said on Friday.

Congress MP and member of the panel Karti Chidambaram had requested Tharoor to take up the matter and call the officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry before the committee to seek clarification and remedial measures.

The sources said that the panel was serious about the reports of manipulations in TRP, and it will be discussed in length.

The government’s advertising expenditure depends on this system, and public spending should not be based on flawed data, Karti said.

“Flawed or manipulated TRP cannot be the basis of ad spend. TV companies also base their valuations on TRP. Those valuations are questionable now,” he added.

TRP is a tool to judge which TV programmes are viewed the most and also indicates the viewers’ choice and popularity of a particular channel. (PTI)