Govt to decide on GHADC elections

SHILLONG: As the term of the present EC of GHADC will expire this month, the state government is likely to take a final decision on the matter in a cabinet meeting to be held on October 12.

According to sources, it is unlikely that the government would extend the term of the GHADC in view of the prevailing controversy.

The government will either look to extend the term of the GHADC for another six months or may invoke Administrators Rule, the decision will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting.

However, the district council affairs department has prepared a Cabinet memo on the possible extension of term or putting the GHADC under the Administrator Rule, sources further said.

“The government would be keen to hold the elections at the earliest. We have seen even the Election Commission is going ahead to hold election by taking the necessary precautionary cautions in view of the pandemic”.

Replying to a query, official sources said that the Cabinet would probably invoke Administrator Rule in the GHADC till the time they are able to hold the elections.

It may be mentioned that the term of the present House in the GHADC would end on October 18.

The BJP and NCP, ally of the MDA coalition have been demanding that the elections should be held and if not it should be put under the administrative rule.

Meanwhile, the UDP, another ally in the MDA government has left it on the State Government to decide on the matter.

Speaking on the GHADC issue, Paul Lyngdoh said, “As far GHADC elections is concerned it is very much due, but I don’t know what is in the mind of the government”.

Stating that if it is normal time it should have been held immediately, Lyngdoh said.”