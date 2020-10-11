PM distributes property cards under rural transformation scheme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the physical distribution of Property Cards under the ‘Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas’ (SVAMITVA) scheme.

Modi participated in the event via video conferencing and also interacted with the beneficiaries of the said scheme.

While interacting with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister enquired whether there were any disputes during the marking of the land, the beneficiaries said “No”.

The SVAMITVA scheme, which was launched by the PM in April, enables rural masses to use property as a financial asset.

The Svamitva (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme launched by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aims to address the gap by creating a geospatial database of all rural properties.

The scheme aims at a pan-India cadastral survey facilitated by drones, followed by the issuance of property cards to those living in abadi areas (inhabited rural land).

In the long run, it is hoped that the land records would help people to leverage property as an asset to avail loans and will also aid the overall rural planning processes.

Over the last two years, pilot cadastral survey projects yielded successful results in pilot locations in Haryana and Maharashtra, where property cards were issued.