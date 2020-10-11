Three arrested for burying man alive

NONGSTOIN: Nongstoin police on Saturday arrested three persons for murdering their uncle and burying him alive in West Khasi Hills on Wednesday.

The arrested person, Denial Marngar, 40, Jayless Marngar, 27, and Diferwell Marngar, 30, of Nongdisong village in the district were involved in murdering and burying Moris Marngar of Mawliehbah Mawnar alive, police said. He was forcibly dragged from his residence, police said, adding, that he was kept confined in the house of Sildaris Marngar till he was buried alive. According to sources, the incident happened

at Nongdisong on the allegation that the deceased was practicing witchcraft and had casted evil spells on his niece, Sildaris Marngar.

Klanding Sohlangpiaw, Sordar of Mawliehbah Mawnar filed an FIR and attempt to nab the other co-accused who are absconding is on.

The body has been exhumed while the post-mortem report awaited, police said.