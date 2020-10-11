Former CM questions cost escalation of Ganol project

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Saturday questioned the massive escalation in cost of Ganol hydro power project, alleging that corruption by officials of the project who enjoy protection from the government has led to increase in the project cost.

Talking to media persons here, Sangma alleged that MeECL is being used to loot the state exchequer and questioned the escalation of project cost of the Ganol project, which is still under construction.

“Why is there escalation by hundreds of crores of rupees in the Ganol project and who is going to pay for it? The burden will obviously fall on the state exchequer,” he said.

Sangma also questioned the selection of a new CMD of MeECL, alleging that only officers who toe the government’s dictate are given favourable postings.

Pointing out that the incumbent CMD of MeECL is also secretary of the Mining and Geology department, he said, “Is he a super human? There is huge corruption in MeECL and they (the government) want only those officers who will act as per their dictate.”

He affirmed that the Opposition will not remain silent on the malpractices of the government and those indulging in corruption will be made answerable and ensured that they are put behind bars.