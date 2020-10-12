4th teachers demand salary enhancement, regularization

TURA: 4th Teachers from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association, Garo Hills Unit have demanded that they be given equal pay to that of their counterparts under Assistant Teacher category pointing out that both category of teachers have the same work, same experience and same qualifications.

A memorandum in this regard has also been submitted to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and leader of the opposition, Mukul Sangma.

The association lamented that while Assistant Teachers in the state enjoy a sizable salary amount, 4th teachers continue to be paid a meagre Rs 12,000 per month.

“Earlier, Assistant Teachers used to be paid Rs 9900 only. But after the demand for salary enhancement was made by them they have been enjoying a salary amount of Rs 20,493 since 2017. Why can’t the same be done for us? We have been receiving the same amount of Rs 12,000 for so long without any kind of enhancements,” the teachers rued.

The teachers pointed out that repeated memorandums in this regard have already been submitted in the past to different officials and ministers and urged the government to consider their demands and take necessary steps to enhance their salaries. In addition to the enhancement of their salaries, the teachers also requested the regularization of their services given that many of them have been service for many years.