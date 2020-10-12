Nokmas against extension of terms of GHADC EC

TURA: The Council of Nokmas in an emergent meeting held recently has expressed dissatisfaction on the alleged incompetence of the current executive committee of the GHADC and demanded that its term should not be extended and elections should be held as per schedule.

The emergent meeting to discuss the current situation of the GHADC was held at its office on October 9 where the unanimous decision was taken by the members.

“Even if the elections cannot be held due to the present Covid-19 situation, the term of the EC should not be extended. Instead, there should be administrative rule in the GHADC,” the Council of Nokmas stated in a release.