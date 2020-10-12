Catholic body condemns priest’s arrest

New Delhi: The All India Catholic Union (AICU) has condemned arrest of activist Stan Swamy, a human rights activist for tribals, by NIA on charges of having links with Maoists and demanded his immediate release.

In a statement, the All India Catholic Union said Swamy’s arrest seems to be an attempt to stifle dissent in India.

“The 100-year-old AICU expresses its apprehensions that the arrest of the frail, 83-year-old and ailing activist seems part of a project to silence dissent and protest against alienation of the natural and forest resources of the tribals,” it said.

The North East Catholic Research Forum has also demanded Swamy’s release, saying it was “shocked and saddened” by his arrest. It said Swamy’s arrest by the NIA was “selective targeting”.

Calling Swamy a “national hero”, AICU National President Lancy D’Cunha said Catholics in India and abroad stood in solidarity with him.

The statement of the NE Catholic Forum said Swamy is a “rare human rights defenders” speaking up for the poor, Dalits, women and indigenous people.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to whose state the activist belongs, has expressed support for him. All three MPs from Meghalaya —Vincent H Pala, WR Kharlukhi and Agatha Sangma — have sought central intervention for his early release.