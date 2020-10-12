High fares, low health care leave commuters at mercy of cabbies

SHILLONG: Amid the odd-even restrictions put in place by the Transport department, commuting in taxis here has become an expensive affair with cabbies charging higher from commuters compared to the pre-COVID days. And in the absence of strict health protocols, every ride exposes the commuters to COVID virus.

Daily commuters have been left at the mercy of the cabbies with drivers quoting rates according to their whims and fancies. The rates have doubled, and even tripled in some routes.

A quick fact check in the town by this reporter on Saturday suggest that “Cab drivers are now charging Rs 50 from Lumshyiap, Golf Link to Motphran while earlier it was Rs 20, and Rs 30 from Polo to Police Bazaar as against the earlier fare of Rs 10. We are being affected as the fares are too high,” rued C. Lyngdoh, a passenger.

Another passenger said that the cab drivers charged Rs 30 from Mawlai to Motphran as against Rs 15 earlier, while the fare in an auto rickshaw was Rs 10. A certain driver had even asked a passenger to pay Rs 30 after boarding a taxi from Red Cross to IGP though the driver did not take the Pine Mount Ridge route but took a turn near GS Road near the Civil Hospital.

Besides the arbitrary hike in fare, most taxis are guilty of failing to adhere to the health protocols.

Although they have a mask on their neck, more often than not it is not put on covering nose. While cabbies are supposed to properly sanitise their vehicles before every lift, according to the COVID safety guidelines, commuters are rather unsure whether or not the protocol is being adhered to.

The cabbies have sanitisers in place, apparently for personal use, while they would not reveal much about sanitising the vehicles. But this is not the most favourite topic of discussion for the taxi drivers. When repeatedly asked about the sanitisation procedure, some of them would reluctantly say that “we do sanitise our vehicles” without elaboration.

This has not been helped by lack of enforcement of SOPs promulgated by the administration.

All said and done, the daily taxi commuter of the city are not only paying higher fares but also they are unsure whether it is safe to board a taxi in view of general suspicion of violation of basic health protocols by the taxi drivers.

At a time when the virus is spreading thick and fast in the capital town, many suspect the public transport like the taxis could be a super spreader of the virus.

The taxi business however is going on comfortably despite the odd-even restrictions.

A section of the cabbies complained that under the new system, it was becoming hard for them to make two ends meet while another appeared nonchalant and rather satisfied with the proceeds at the end of the day.

“I have children. How can I feed my family with the Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 I earn in a month? This odd-even system is not feasible and not economical,” complained Kamper Shabong, a cab driver. He said things were much better when passengers hired the cab for the day.

Likewise, another driver, R. Nongrum said the income was not sufficient although he had no issues with the odd-even number system as traffic has turned low. There are some drivers though who think that odd-even number system is just about fine, for varied reasons. “It is good as there is less traffic,” one of them told this reporter.

Another driver said that the system was just about fine as it ensured that there were very few people on the road given the threats posed by crowded streets amid the pandemic.

“Incomes are better compared to the previous months and there is not much of a loss,” he said.

Obviously, the commuters have little choice about fare charged or maintenance of health protocols by the cabbies.