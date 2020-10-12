GHADC placed under Governor’s rule

TURA: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has been placed under Administrative Rule on Monday by Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik ending the confusion about the status of the current elected dispensation whose tenure comes to an end on October 18.

“We have also received news that governor’s rule has been imposed in GHADC for six months. We are awaiting the official order,” informed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma while speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday evening.

The five year term of the current Council came into being on October 18th 2015 and fresh polls with elected members were due to take over by the 18th of this month.

However, the Covid pandemic appears to have compelled the state government to withhold the proposed elections raising protests from the opposition parties who accused the NPP led government of delaying tactics.

With the declaration of administration rule, all powers of the CEM and his Executive Committee ceases to exist.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills will now be the administrator of the GHADC.

Worry for non payment of salaries: With the imposition of Administrative Rule the several hundred employees of the GHADC are staring at a bleak future when it comes to release of their salaries which are due for 28 Months.

The last salary disbursement was for two outstanding months several months ago. Employees had been expecting payment of some of their months dues by the current EC led by Dipul Marak of the NPP coalition but the imposition of administrator rule has now paid put to their expectations.