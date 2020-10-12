SI recruitment scam: Key accused Deka sent to judicial custody

GUWAHATI: Dibon Deka, one of the key accused in the Assam Police sub-inspector recruitment case, has been forwarded to judicial custody on completion of six days police remand on Monday, official sources said here.

Deka, who was suspended from BJP recently, was detained on October 1 near Pathsala town and thereafter produced in a court here and remanded to five days’ custody of the crime branch of city police.

Thereafter, he was sent to six days of CID custody as ordered by the chief judicial magistrate court here on October 6.

Further, four others who were arrested by CID on Sunday in the connection with the case – Rupam Das, Tarini Kanta Banikya, Pradip Mazumdar (all from Bongaigaon) and Manjit Bora of Kahilipara here were produced before the magistrate here on Monday and taken into five days’ police remand for further investigation.

The total number of persons arrested so far in connection with the CID police station case (number 21/2020) has gone up to 20.

It may be mentioned that raids were conducted in connection with the case, at Bongaigaon, Barpeta and Chirang districts, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and cash amounting Rs 5,35,38,640 was recovered during the search.