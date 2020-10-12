Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Highway blocked as 2 trucks break down in WJH

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
Photo: West Jaintia Hills police twitter handle.

GUWAHATI: Two trucks broke down on Monday at Dongrashi Mookyndur in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya and tanker is stuck in between the two trucks obstructing traffic on the highway.

The West Jaintia Hills police through a tweet has informed that only LMVs were being allowed to pass at present through the highway stretch while there is ‘no entry’ for heavy motor vehicles from Mawryngkneng and Jowai for the time being.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.