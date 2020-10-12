Highway blocked as 2 trucks break down in WJH

GUWAHATI: Two trucks broke down on Monday at Dongrashi Mookyndur in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya and tanker is stuck in between the two trucks obstructing traffic on the highway.

The West Jaintia Hills police through a tweet has informed that only LMVs were being allowed to pass at present through the highway stretch while there is ‘no entry’ for heavy motor vehicles from Mawryngkneng and Jowai for the time being.