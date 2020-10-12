Jamaicans in Florida energised by Harris on 2020 ticket

Fort Lauderdale (US): President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce battle for Latino voters who could sway the results in Florida and determine who wins the White House.

But in this ultimate battleground state where nearly 10 million voters participate in elections often decided by a mere percentage point, other communities could suddenly become critical.

That’s where the booming Black Caribbean community centered in Broward County comes in.

Voters in this Democratic stronghold are eager to defeat Trump, but say they are even more energized to turn out in support of California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate whose father is Jamaican.

The fact she has a lineage means you are going to see a lot of Jamaicans voting even if they were not doing so before, said Antoinette Henry, director of corporate relations at the Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant, a company with several locations in South Florida.

Part of Jamaica will be in the White House.

Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale, is the county with the most Jamaicans in the United States. Florida has more than 974,000 people of West Indian ancestry a Caribbean category that excludes Hispanic nationalities such as Cuban.

That total includes more than 300,000 Jamaicans and more than 530,000 Haitians, according to census figures. (PTI)