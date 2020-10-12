National Nuggets

Woman dies after giving birth to 16th child

Damoh (MP): A 45-year-old woman gave birth to her 16th child in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, but both of them died soon afterwards, a local health worker said on Sunday.

The woman, Sukhrani Ahirwar from Padajhir village in the district, delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday, Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said.

“However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead,” she added. According to her, Ahirwar had given birth to 15 children earlier, however, the family had lost seven of them. (PTI)

Sleaze rackets busted in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has busted two brothels masquerading as spas and rescued 15 women besides arresting 16 people including a small-time actor, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the detective department and the special task force personnel on Saturday night conducted raids at two places in southern part of the city, he said. Eleven people were apprehended and eight women rescued from a spa on Rashbehari Avenue, the officer said.

Seven customers were among the 11 arrested during the raid, he said.

In another raid at a saloon on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, five, including two customers, were held and seven women rescued, he said. (PTI)

Couple jumps into canal

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A couple allegedly jumped into a canal here on Sunday, following which police launched a search operation for them, officials said.

The incident took place in in Bhopa area here in the evening, they said.

The man and the woman, both aged around 20, reached the spot on a motorcycle and jumped into the canal, said SHO Sube Singh. He said police reached the spot after receiving information and divers have started a search for the couple.

In another incident, the body of a security guard was found in a factory godown near Jansath road here, police said.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Pankaj Sharma. (PTI)