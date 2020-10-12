Less than 1000 COVID deaths recorded

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark, while less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Active cases of coronavirus are less than nine lakh for the third day in a row.

With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases.

The five top states with the maximum caseload (61 per cent of the active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 per cent) of the total recoveries, the ministry said.

With a total 89,154 people having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 60,77,976 pushing the recovery rate 86.17 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

There are 8,67,496 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.30 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. (PTI)