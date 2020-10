MUMBAI: Mumbai and surroundings were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life.

All the power companies — MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST — confirmed the development but declined to comment on the reasons.

Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, said an official from the Energy Department. It is also reported that in parts of Western surburbs including areas near Thane, power has been restored.