Biden leads Trump in Nevada, Michigan; tied in Iowa

Washington: A new poll has revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading US President Donald Trump by six points in the swing states of Michigan and Nevada, while the two rivals were tied in Iowa.

In the 2016 election, Trump won the states of Iowa and Michigan, while his Democratic opponent and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declared victory in Nevada.

The CBS News-YouGov tracking poll released on Sunday revealed that Trump was trailing Biden by 52 per cent to 46 per cent in both in Michigan and Nevada.

In Iowa, both candidates registered support from 49 per cent of registered voters.

According to the poll, Biden is buoyed in Nevada by a 2-to-1 advantage over the President among Hispanic voters and the former Vice President also holds a 9-point lead among independent voters in Michigan.

Last week, a Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that the former Vice President currently held a 5 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a 6 percentage lead in Wisconsin, another two key swing states, The Hill news website reported.

While Biden had a 50 per cent support in the two states, Trump had 45 per cent in Pennsylvania and 44 per cent in Wisconsin.

The swing states are Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (IANS)