Nawazuddin to feature in Umesh’s next production

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play the lead role in filmmaker Umesh Shukla’s next production venture.

Sejal Shah is directing the untitled film penned by Bhavesh Mandalia.

The project will be produced by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh via their banner Merry Go Round Studios, along with Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah of Bombay Fables Motion Pictures.

Umesh Shukla, known for directing critically-acclaimed films “Oh My God” and “102 Not Out”, said the upcoming movie traces the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man.

“Heroes are amongst us, we simply choose not to see. Ordinary people who achieved the extraordinary. And who else but Nawaz to bring a story alive and make us care. This movie is heartfelt, thrilling and most importantly it will entertain you. Be prepared for a mad ride,” Shukla said. Siddiqui said for somebody like him who is always in search of challenging roles, the film is an interesting opportunity. (PTI)