Big B apologises to fans on his birthday

A day after his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan apologised to fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse

of him outside his bungalow Jalsa carrying banners in their hands.

The veteran actor, who turned 78 on Sunday, took to his blog early on Monday to say sorry to his fans for not being able to meet them, saying he is not allowed to step up out.

“There is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa .. and they that bannered the street .. my thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out .. and the care is mandatory .. so apologies ..”

“I work tomorrow early .. and then back to the responding of those that have wished and taken trouble of gift .. aahhhh .. this is so overwhelming,” Bachchan wrote in a blog post.

Along with the post, the actor also shared a photograph of himself clicked on the sets of the ongoing season 12 od the television quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” season 12. (IANS)